Assistance League Expands Thrift Store

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Assistance League of Glendale’s Thrift Alley store recently expanded its children’s section located at 314 E. Harvard St.

All sales from the Thrift Alley are reinvested back into the community with the help of the Glendale School District through Operation School Bell, the Authors and Illustrators program, scholarships and Ascencia baskets and senior luncheons.

Another sponsored program is vocational training for adults from Tierra del Sol.

“The Assistance League of Glendale truly appreciates and enjoys all the support that our friends at Tierra del Sol give us in the Thrift Alley,” the organization said in a statement.

The association with Tierra del Sol started in 2005 with member Suzanne Bangert and her son, David. The Tierra del Sol adults travel to Thrift Alley every Wednesday through Friday to help open the store at 10 a.m.

The adults learn retail skills that benefit the league as well as themselves. Anne Wilson, a 25-year member of ALG, greets the adults from Tierra del Sol every day with caring advice and guidance.

Tierra del Sol is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Tierra del Sol Foundation was founded in Sunland by eight families who refused to institutionalize their children because they were born with developmental disabilities. Through grants made possible from the Lawrence Welk Foundation and the Eddie Cantor Foundation, Tierra’s 7.5-acre Sunland campus was purchased from the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who remained with the organization as teachers until 1986, furthering its mission to help individuals with developmental disabilities lead a life of acceptance and value. One can learn more about Tierra at tierradelsol.org.

For information about ALG, contact President Carol Svatora at (586) 202-8764, or visit alglendale.org.