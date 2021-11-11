Huntington Hospital Provides $135 Million in Benefits

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

As part of its nonprofit mission, Huntington Hospital provides benefits to the communities it serves, often in the form of health education, outreach and low- or no-cost hospital care for the uninsured and those with limited means. In 2020, the hospital provided about $135.2 million worth of health care services and support to residents of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.



“As we know, 2020 brought the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a devastating and enormous challenge for the entire world,” said Dr. Lori J. Morgan, president/CEO of Huntington Hospital. “[We focused] our efforts to provide essential care when it was needed most and be of service for our community. From COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, to hospital-based care for our sickest patients — all the while remaining a source of trusted information in a rapidly changing environment — we remained nimble and responsive. We also made it a priority to stay connected, shifting support programs to virtual when shutdowns and health restrictions were in effect. While we are thankfully on the road to recovery from COVID-19, I’m extremely proud of our efforts to provide health and well-being to our entire community throughout this time.”

In addition to providing care as a result of COVID-19, community benefits support research, education and training, including clinical research, graduate medical education programs, scholarships and continuing education in nursing and many other disciplines as well as benefits directed to the community-at-large, such as seniors, other vulnerable populations or the underserved, and those suffering from specific diseases (such as heart failure).

These community benefits also include charity care for those patients unable to pay, as well as care expenses underwritten by the hospital that reflect the differences between the actual cost of the care and the amount of money received for patients covered by Medicare and/or Medi-Cal.

In 2020, Huntington Hospital provided:

• 60,191 visits to Emergency & Trauma Center

• 5,876 visits to Huntington Ambulatory Care Center for low- or no-cost primary and specialty care

• 4,083 patients received free nurse navigation services

• 3,182 community members received complimentary flu shots

• 1,300 community members had a free on-campus COVID-19 test

• Staff collaborated with city and county departments to perform COVID-19 testing for over 9,000 local residents and essential workers at Rose Bowl Stadium

• 280 hours in weekly breastfeeding support groups

• 3,261 callers benefited from Senior Care Network Resource Center support and referrals

• 6,580 individuals participated in the 50+ Health Connection Membership of Senior Care Network

• Senior Care Network Noon Hour lectures went virtual after in-person meetings closed and had up to 721 attendees each, especially for COVID-19 topics

• 550 people received free health screenings and counseling

Even during the pandemic, Huntington Hospital supported current and future caregivers by providing health education and training programs for its internal medicine, general surgery and pharmacy post-grad residents as well as for nursing students and departmental interns.