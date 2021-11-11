Pasadena Humane Is More Than Shelter

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

By Dia DuVernet, President/CEO Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane has been providing compassion and care for abused and neglected animals in our community for nearly 120 years.

Over the course of our history, we have continually evolved to follow best practices in meeting the needs of all animals, not just those who find their way to our shelter.



We believe it’s best if pets can remain with families who love them and treat them well. But, the sad reality is that beloved pets are at risk of being turned into the shelter every day for reasons such as financial and housing instability, costly veterinary bills or easily managed behavioral issues.

Our goal is to help all pets in need — and to prevent shelter admission whenever possible. Over the past few years, we have opened an Animal Resource Center with in-person and over-the-phone support. Center staff can connect pet owners to programs to help keep pets in their homes, such a pet food bank, emergency boarding, a low-cost vaccine clinic and a free behavior helpline.

Pasadena Humane is here to support pets and the people who love them because we truly are more than a shelter — we are an animal welfare organization committed to the wellbeing of each and every animal in our community.