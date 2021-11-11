Police Ticket 21 Pedestrians, Drivers

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Police Department conducted a safety enforcement event last Saturday, citing 21 pedestrians and drivers for alleged violations.

The operation took place throughout the city of Burbank, with special attention in the Village and Civic Center areas. Citations were issued for the following violations:

• Jaywalking: Seven citations

• Crossing double yellow lines: Six citations

• Use of cell phone while driving: Three citations

• Texting while driving: One citation

• Impeding traffic: One citation

• U-turn in business district: One citation

• Failure to obey posted signs: One citation

• No proof of insurance: One citation

The number of crashes involving pedestrians has risen at an alarming rate, according to the BPD. So far this year, one pedestrian was killed and 44 injured, representing a 42% increase in injuries to pedestrians over the same 11-month period in 2020, the department reported.

The BPD said it will conduct pedestrian safety enforcement operations and education throughout the year. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.