Shooting Victim Expected to Make Full Recovery

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

A man who was wounded in a Burbank shooting last week is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The BPD has made two arrests since the incident.

The shooting victim, whom police have not identified, was in stable condition this week after being shot in the arm, according to BPD Sgt. Emil Brimway. Police said the man was shot the night of Oct. 28 near Frederic Street and Chandler Boulevard. The BPD announced the following day that they had arrested 37-year-old Burbank resident Richard Dick V on suspicion of shooting the other man.

Police found the suspect at a Burbank residence and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, the BPD said. The department said he was on parole for an assault with a deadly weapon conviction from 2017 and that he is now being held without bail. The BPD plans to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Dick knew the victim, according to the BPD, which said the shooting was not a random incident.

Police also said they arrested Dick’s family member for allegedly helping him evade police. Investigators have found a vehicle they claim was used to move him from the location of the shooting, the BPD said. As of Thursday, police had not yet located the 9mm handgun they believe was used in the shooting.