Blanket, Bedding Needed for Local Animal Rescue

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The John Burroughs High School Rotary Interact Club, Burbank Sunrise Rotary Club and JBHS Animal Alliance Club are sponsoring a blanket and bedding drive for Our Family Paws Rescue organization.

Blankets and dog beds are needed for the animals, and can be dropped off at the JBHS office, located at 1920 W. Clark Ave. The drive runs from Nov. 8-19.

Our Family Paws Rescue is a registered nonprofit organization working to help shelter homeless and unwanted animals, and help them find their new forever homes.