Local Moms Run in 5K for Cancer Research

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Photo courtesy Moms of Burbank

Moms of Burbank board members Theresa Cerna, vice president of membership; Ashley Mejia, vice president of communications; Kathryn Kennedy, president; Janice Paik, treasurer; and Sami Goldberg, secretary, are pictured at MOB’s 5K Fun Run for breast cancer research last Saturday. The Chandler Bikeway event raised $1,588 — exceeding its $500 goal — with all proceeds going to national nonprofit METAvivor.