New Eagle Scout

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Eagle Scout Jack Gilmore, 18, recently built a 10-foot redwood bridge at Descanso Gardens for his Eagle project.

Jack is a member of Troop 502. He joined in 5th grade and served as the troop’s Senior Patrol Leader during his sophomore year. He’s currently a senior at La Cañada High School.

His other leadership roles include assistant SPL, patrol leader, troop guide and den chief. Jack earned 38 merit badges and was awarded the Den Chief Award and National Outdoor Award for camping.

Some of his favorite activities include camping, hiking, volunteering, outdoor conservation projects, and backpacking 100 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch.

Scouting has taught Jack leadership, respect and love for the outdoors and service to the community. He’ll stay active in the troop while balancing his time as a member of the LCHS wrestling team and applying to college.