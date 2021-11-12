Women Painters of Present, Past to Be Displayed at Library

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture commemorates Women Painters West members’ accomplishments for the last 100 years with “A Century of California Women Artists” at the Brand Library & Art Center from Nov. 13 through Jan. 8.

The exhibition will feature 100 new, contemporary works by Women’s Painters West members inspired by members of the past. In addition, the exhibit will showcase 25 original paintings from former members, which are being loaned from Southern California museums and private collections.

Women Painters West is the oldest organization of its kind that recognizes contemporary female artists and their historical sisters. Since its inception in 1921, many members have achieved great success and acclaim both nationally and internationally, including Mabel Alvarez, Kathryn Woodman Leighton and Elsie Palmer Payne.

Today, Women Painters West is a diverse multigenerational group of 200 female artists that awards scholarships to art students in Southern California, assists community art programs and enriches and enhances members’ professional opportunities.