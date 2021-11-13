Lutheran Church Bids Farewell to Pastor

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Joseph Castañeda Carrera from the Southwest California Synod office will lead worship at Lutheran Church and bid farewell to Pastor Scott Peterson and his family this Sunday at 10 a.m.

The service will be in person and livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the church’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 will meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m., then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The church is collecting nonperishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby at 1700 Foothill Blvd. during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.