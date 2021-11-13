Methodist Church to Preach Message of Christ’s Love

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Karin Ellis will give a sermon at Methodist Church this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. about how the love of Christ provokes people to care for one another, meet together and perform acts of kindness and mercy (Hebrews 10:19-25).

For those who choose to participate virtually, a recording of the sermon will be available on Sunday afternoon at lcumc.com and on the church’s Facebook page.

LCUMC’s services include singing and reciting prayers. Face masks are required for worship.

LCUMC is excited to resume in-person Handbell Choir and Chancel Choir practices and performances. Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to join. Both groups meet on Thursdays with Handbell Choir practice beginning at 6 p.m. and Chancel Choir at 7p.m. Masks are required for participants.

LCUMC is located at 104 Berkshire Place adjacent from the LCHS sports fields.

For more information about the church’s virtual activities, visit lcumc.com, or phone the office at (818) 790-3605.