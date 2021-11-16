St. Francis Wins Playoff Opener; Flintridge Prep Falls

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

St. Francis High School’s varsity football team advanced to the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals in dominating fashion with a 47-20 blowout victory — its highest scoring outing of the season — against visiting Irvine last Friday.

Senior Max Garrison carried 13 times for team-highs in rushing yards (227) and touchdowns (four). He also had two receptions for 23 yards.

“[Garrison] had an injury midseason and it never kept him out of the games, but he wasn’t himself,” head coach Dean Herrington said. “He’s back to 100% and he’s looking fantastic right now.”

SF junior quarterback Jack Jacobs had a terrific outing, completing 15 of 20 passes for 187 yards and connecting with senior Myles Shannon for a touchdown. Jacobs also added 37 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown.

“[Jacobs] took what the defense gave us and when it wasn’t there, he took it and ran,” Herrington said. “He played an almost flawless game.”

After a high-scoring first half, St. Francis’ defense found its rhythm behind seniors Duncan Sprengel and Diego Jimenez, who had five and four tackles, respectively.

Shannon and sophomore Preston Jernegan both recorded three tackles, while senior Mher Baranian, junior Logan Collazo, junior George Cupp, junior Racin Delgatty and sophomore John Calmette each added two. Senior Mayze Bryant also caught one interception.

“We had some breakdowns in the first half … but for two-and-a-half quarters, our defense played really well,” Herrington said.

Calmette added nine carries for 56 yards on offense.

Junior kicker Clint Geryak recorded one field goal and went a perfect four-for-four in PAT conversions.

Shannon and senior Daniel Hara each had five receptions for 70 and 52 yards, respectively, while Jernegan added 29 yards on two catches. Senior Dylan Bell had one catch for 13 yards.

St. Francis (8-2 overall) will play at Chaparral High (7-4 overall) in a quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves’ season ended with a 66-39 Eight-Man Division playoff loss at Thacher School in Ojai on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves concluded the year with a 4-4 overall record. Top-seeded Thacher improved to 8-0.

No Flintridge Prep individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.