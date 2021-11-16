Wine & Roses Celebration Benefits Rose Parade Float

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun . Photos by Mary Emily Myers, Outlook Valley Sun

The La Cañada Tournament of Roses Association recently held its Wine & Roses Celebration, where attendees commemorated the organization’s visionary founders, friends, supporters and members.

Lisa Donahey and John Cervenka of Flintridge Riding Club served as emcees of the event that featured wine tasting, a bar, food stations, a live and silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a performance by the LCHS String Quartet.

The festivities also included an introduction of the 2021 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court and the 2022 Rose Court.

Proceeds of the event will support the LCFTRA’s 43rd float entry, “Who Says We Can’t?”

