Community Center to Host Annual Run & Food Drive

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

As the holiday season approaches, the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is back in person for the 28th year for its Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive at Memorial Park.

The event is a local tradition and longtime community favorite among families, athletes and local supporters. The festivities will include a 5K Run, Kids Mile and food drive collection, all before 11 a.m.

The food drive starts this week and bins will be out around La Cañada Flintridge all month. This year, CCLCF is increasing its focus on COVID-19 safety protocols to provide a safe place for the community to get together for a good cause with social distancing, face masks and handwashing stations on site.

The center encourages runners to preregister online or in person at CCLCF starting Tuesday, Nov. 23-24 from 2-6 p.m. Participants can also pick up bibs, T-shirts and swag bags provided by the event’s presenting sponsor, Huntington Hospital.

To register or learn more about volunteer opportunities for the event, visit CCLCF.org, or call (818)790-4353.