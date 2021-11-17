Local Fire Department Honors Firefighters, Paramedics

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Photos courtesy Edward Tovmassian

The Glendale Fire Department recently held its 2021 awards ceremony, honoring the city’s firefighters and paramedics for their service to the Jewel City.

Receiving the Distinguished Service Award were Capt. Reggie Lorincz, a paramedic; engineer paramedic Garrett Hine; firefighter John Oliveros; ambulance operator Vincent Campos; and fire communications operator Imelda Domingo.

Additionally, paramedic Capt. Joseph Donnelly, human resources director Matt Doyle and GTV senior equipment mechanic Kyle Gurney received a commendation from Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas. Engine 21 received a unit citation at the ceremony, while retired firefighter Jerry Jacobs and innovation project manager Greg Kajszo received letters of appreciation. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 21 and ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva served as the mistress of ceremony.