Spartans Finish 4th in Rio Hondo League

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.
The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ water polo team’s season recently came to an end, with the Spartans narrowly missing the CIF playoffs.
Under fifth-year head coach Gil Millanes, LCHS finished fourth in the Rio Hondo League with a 3-5 record (9-11 overall).
Despite missing the postseason, La Cañada ended its season on a high note by defeating visiting San Marino 13-12 in a league game on Oct. 27. It was a nice bounce-back performance after LCHS dropped its match at South Pasadena, 18-11, on Oct. 26.
South Pasadena and Temple City each finished with 7-1 league records and shared the league championship.