Bulldogs Edged by Whitney in Quarterfinals, 10-8

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ tennis team narrowly fell to visiting Whitney High of Cerritos, 10-8, in the CIF-SS Division 3 tennis quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs’ doubles teams carried the load, recording six of nine set wins. However, Burbank dropped seven of nine singles sets.

Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Brianna Khobramasihi and senior Meeneh Mirzaians earned 6-1 victories over Whitney’s No. 1 and No. 3 teams.

Meanwhile, Burbank’s No. 2 doubles team senior Elli Sumera and junior Nairi Zeytounzian also won 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 3 duo of seniors Lilyan Hawrylo and Arpi Krikorian won their two sets 6-4, 6-0.

“The doubles played real well. That day, I told them they had to carry us,” said head coach Loi Phan. “I told them, ‘Win as many games as you can,’ and they did. They carried it.”

Bulldogs sophomore Cleo Wang and freshman Sena Hammel logged the only two singles victories, as both defeated Whitney’s No. 3 player by scores 6-1 and 7-6, respectively.

“There was no letdown. I wish I could tell you they had an off day … but no, [Whitney] played at the top of their game. I mean credit is credit,” Phan said. “Our girls played great but our girls just couldn’t beat them. [Whitney] didn’t make any mistakes.”

The Bulldogs, which posted a 9-3 record in the Pacific League, concluded the season with a fine 13-4 overall mark.