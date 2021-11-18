Glendale Youth Orchestra Returns to Alex Theatre

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Glendale Youth Orchestra is returning to the concert stage after a 20-month pause from live performances for its 33rd season on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Alex Theatre.

Conducted by Henry Shin, the orchestra will perform a program titled “Peter and the Wolf,” featuring a chamber-size orchestra performing Copland’s “Appalachian Spring”; Anderson’s “The Typewriter” and Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” with special guest, narrator Brad Keimach, conductor emeritus. The GYO is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

Known for his “keen sense of timing, charisma and leadership,” Shin has also served as director of Orchestras at Pasadena City College since 2015. A strong proponent of bringing music to underserved youth in Los Angeles, he is the music director and conductor of the nationally acclaimed Harmony Project Orchestras, Hollywood, the Valley Philharmonic Orchestra in Porter Ranch, and with the Kadima Conservatory Philharmonic in Pacoima. Shin was appointed the GYO’s music director and conductor in 2019.

Formed in 1989, the GYO has been a resident company of the Alex Theatre for more than 20. The GYO is also an emeritus premier of the LA Phil Youth Orchestra Mentorship program. In 2007, GYO was selected to be a Los Angeles Philharmonic Youth Partner Orchestra, which provides its members quality time to meet and learn from the Philharmonic members.

Tickets cost $16 and may be purchased from the Alex Theatre Box Office. Students, children and seniors may purchase tickets for $14.50 each. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd. For more information, visit alextheatre.org.