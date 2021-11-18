Korean American Parent Mixer Fosters Togetherness

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun . Photos by Mary Emily Myers, Outlook Valley Sun

Wendy Sinnette recently attended a Korean American Parent Mixer, where she spoke about how nice it was to be back to in-person events.

“Events like this help us all feel connected,” she said, while also outlining the goals for the school year and stressing the importance of a robust and rigorous educational program as well as keeping students safe health wise and encouraging student to thrive emotionally and socially after being separated for so long.

Speaker Sue Kim Choi is an alumna of this group she started 11 years ago. It started with 20 people and has grown to 100 people. She has two sons who graduated from LCHS.

Following the program a buffet dinner was served. The event took place at the home of Chris and Iris Lee.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.