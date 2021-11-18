Parent Ed Goes ‘Over the Edge’ for Union Rescue Mission

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun . By Amanda Baughman,

Special to Outlook Valley Sun

LCPC Parent Ed Director Anne Bierling and her team, the Soaring Eagles, went “Over the Edge,” repelling down 24 stories of the Universal Hilton and raising $44,426 for Union Rescue Mission, Skid Row and Hope Gardens.

In total, the Over the Edge fundraising campaign assisted the Union Rescue Mission raising about $1.125 million to support community members experiencing homelessness.

Bierling’s team included her two daughters, Jessi and Tasha Bierling, plus her nephew Joshua Lange and several friends: Chris Anklam, Christian Mayer, Dean Eatedali, Dennis Deyoung and Eric Spoelker.

Others repelling to raise funds included Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales and actor Joel McHale. “We are so grateful for the support our team received from the La Cañada community,” Bierling said. “My family has been so deeply touched by the many stories of life transformation that are possible because of Union Rescue Mission/Hope Gardens. If anyone is interested in touring the facility to learn more, please contact me at Anne@lacandapc.org. Together, we can make a difference in our city.”

Bierling’s team name, Soaring Eagles, was based on the passage from Isaiah 40:31: “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles continues to spiral out of control and recent 2021 figures estimate that Los Angeles County now has a homeless count approaching 86,000 with 72% being unsheltered. This means that there are more than 62,000 men, women and children with nowhere to go, living in a car, tent or makeshift shelter. For more than a century, URM has been responding to this mounting crisis. As America’s largest mission of is kind, it provides emergency food and shelter on Skid Row and longer-term housing at other locations. They provide medical and emotional care, education, addiction recovery and job training. Spiritual support is also a strong component offering discipleship, Bible studies, chapel services and connection to local churches.

URM is known for strong fiscal stewardship and accountability using 82 cents on every dollar for programing and services. For more information on how to support their mission, visit urm.org.