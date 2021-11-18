Printefex Offers Holiday Greeting Cards

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Whether you are sending holiday greeting cards to loved ones, family, friends or business colleagues, Printefex offers custom holiday greeting cards that will express your appreciation, leave a lasting impression, and make you look so wonderful that you will be remembered by your recipients.

Printefex wants to help you find the perfect holiday card that will surely make your family and friends feel special because you took the time to send them something personalized.

“We give you so much to choose from,” said Erik Ovanespour, the owner of Printefex. “Fold-over cards are the most popular, with photo greeting cards and ribbon cards next. You can customize them with our wide selection of borders, backgrounds, verses, plus you can add your photos or logos. We offer everything from the typical fold-over cards to the extravagant, top-of-the-line type of greeting cards or invitations.”

“What’s nice is that we’re not the typical ‘cookie-cutter’ online card company,” Ovanespour added. “We will give you the extra ‘TLC’ — we can do teeth whitening, remove blemishes off a teenager, and even swap heads from different pictures to make the perfect family photo.”

Not only are the prices very reasonable, but Printefex also has personalized service, one-of-a-kind designs and fast delivery.

“We are family run. My parents and I enjoy working in this great community where we have lived since the 1970s,” Ovanespour said.

For more information, call Erik Ovanespour at (818) 952-0202. Printefex is located at 456 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.