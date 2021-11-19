Adventist Health Glendale Aims to Help Seniors Live Well

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Live Well is a free wellness program designed to enhance senior health and improve quality of life.

Anyone 60 and older is eligible to join. The free membership opens a host of opportunities to sustain a healthy mind, body and spirit.

“We have a variety of activities each week that keep seniors engaged, active and educated,” said Melissa Varraveto, manager of the Live Well Senior Program.

The program is being offered virtually through Zoom for members to enjoy exercising, learning and socializing from the convenience of their homes. They connect virtually every day, and it has become part of a healthy routine.

While the online program has seen terrific growth during the pandemic, a hybrid model is being developed for the near future, offering more ways to connect through both online and in-person events.

Technical training is offered for all members who need assistance with email or Zoom. One advantage of this training is that members become familiar with technology and gain the skills necessary for telehealth visits with their physicians.

Educational webinars with physicians and hospital departments continue to be the cornerstone of the program. Additional education is provided by local community partners such as the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Heart Association. Weekly programming includes a variety of exercise classes and Bingo.

Live Well Senior Program members receive a weekly e-newsletter along with daily links to each activity.

For more information or to join the program, visit adventisthealth.org/livewell. For additional questions, call the Live Well Senior Program office at (818) 409-8354.