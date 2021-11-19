Amalda Rossi | Obituary

We are sad to announce the passing of Amalda Natalie Rossi on September 25, 2021.

She was raised in Alhambra, CA, where she was very active in school and remembered for many things including her baton-twirling as a majorette at Alhambra High School, where she graduated in 1950.

She married Louis A. Rossi in 1952, and they began their family in Apple Valley, eventually moving to Glendale to raise their four daughters. A devoted wife and mother, she was always learning, growing and seeking out new forms of expression and became accomplished at figure skating, equestrian pursuits, oil and watercolor painting and classical guitar.

Her holiday parties were legendary; it’s where she entertained up to 50 family and friends every Christmas and Easter through the years. She notably went back to school to obtain certification as a legal secretary and became happily employed by a prestigious law firm in Los Angeles. Her husband and her brother, Edward Northup, both passed in 1999 and she continued her artistic pursuits adding bicycling onto her list as she enjoyed retirement and her family. She was president of the Glendale Art Association from 2001-2004. Amalda spent her remaining years enjoying the coast with her partner, Roz Salamone, with whom she reconnected at a high school reunion.

She would want to express that she “lived a wonderful life” as she often said. She is deeply missed by, and leaves behind her daughters Linda, Carole, Lisa and Susan; her sister Pearl; her nephew Vince; and a myriad of grandchildren, Stephanie, Anna, Jessica, Kelsey, Anthony, Kaela, Bobby and Gabby; and great- grandchildren, Peyton, Victoria, Kaitlynne, Brayden, Spencer, Eternity, Cormack and Emmett.

The memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.