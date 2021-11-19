Burbank Coordinating Council’s Annual Gala Is a Success

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Coordinating Council’s annual gala, hosted by UMe Credit Union, kicked off its Holiday Basket Program with a two-hour outdoor event at UMe’s Burbank branch.

The event opened with food and beverage service at 7 p.m., shortly followed by opening announcements at 7:30 p.m.

Live entertainment featuring film producer Stacy Dymalski and voice actress Grey Griffin performed before the evening’s basket winner was announced.

Opportunity baskets and swag bag sponsors included the city of Burbank, Sally Hallada, Ind. Arbonne Consultant, Coral Cafe, Kiwanis Literacy Club, the Huntington, Hairstylist Cassie McDyer, Functional Fitness, the Palm Coffee Bar, Nail Ink and Spa, Flappers Comedy Club, Butter Dish Bakery, Black Angus, Essential Elements, Sweetastic by Ashely, Centanni Trattoria, Prime Pizza, Pinocchio Restaurant, California Fish Grill, the Dinner Detective, Paparazzi ind. Consultant Susan Boyd, Hill Street Cafe, Trader Joe’s, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, Lori Hartwell Art & Jewelry, Handy Market, Cafe Elegante, Romancing the Bean, Aaron Martinez, Liz Barlak and Sculpted by Victoria.