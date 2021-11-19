Cities League Names Springer to Housing Committee

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The League of California Cities has appointed Burbank Councilwoman Sharon Springer to its Housing, Community and Economic Development Policy Committee.



The role of the HCED Policy Committee is to review issues related to general plans and zoning, housing, rent control, land use regulation, development fees, building standards and economic development policy, including redevelopment and enterprise zones.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to the League of California Cities HCED Policy Committee,” Springer said. “The League of California Cities is a great association and the HCED Policy Committee proactively works to find solutions for issues such as housing supply. I look forward to working with the committee.”

The League of California Cities is an association of city officials who work together to exchange information and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect the state’s cities.