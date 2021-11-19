First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department is asking community members to submit their suggestions regarding future improvements to George Izay Park and its amenities, facilities and buildings.

The park’s areas include the Olive Recreation Center, Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center, Joslyn Adult Center, Burbank Little Theater and park and open space areas such as ball fields, playgrounds and walking paths. Information gathered during this process will guide the ultimate vision and development of a Park Master Plan.

The first phase of the Community Engagement Process launched this week with an online community survey, available online at BurbankCA.gov/IzayMasterPlan. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all city recreation sites and can be returned to the Olive Recreation Center at 1111 W. Olive Ave. Feedback for the first phase will be collected through Dec. 1.

The George Izay Park Public Engagement process is scheduled for completion by May of 2022. The project includes public outreach opportunities such as an additional virtual survey, in-person workshops, conceptual master plan development and final report findings and presentation to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and City Council.