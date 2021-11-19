Lanterman House Honors Native American Culture

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun . Photos by Chris Sutton, Outlook Valley Sun

The Lanterman House recently welcomed families to join the celebration of native plants and Native American culture.

In the opening ceremony, Director Laura Verlaque welcomed everyone to the event, where Tina Calderon of the Gabrielino Tongva tribe performed a blessing of the land and for the ancestors. Joe Calderon joined her in the blessing, and Juan Castillo used different wooden flutes to perform Native American songs.

Attendees sampled native plants, having Chia pudding, hummingbird sage shortbread and an Elderberry beverage. They also made white sage ornaments, played Native American games and learned the benefits of various native plants.

Members from the Native American Elders Artisans showcased their photographs, jewelry and paintings. Other community partners, including the La Cañada Flintridge Trails Council, had information tables set up. Tours of the Lanterman House were also offered. The event served as an informative afternoon.