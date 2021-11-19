Waste Hauling Franchise to Eliminate Competition

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

By Jim Kussman, Glendale

A friend of mine owns a very well-established automotive repair business in Glendale that is family owned and has been in business for more than 50 years in its same location.

Early this week, he received a letter from the city of Glendale notifying him that on Dec. 1, an exclusive franchise system that collects and hauls solid waste for commercial properties will be implemented citywide.

What does this mean? It means that recyclable and organic waste collection services will be provided by the franchise hauler that was assessed and selected by the city through a competitive process. No other hauler can operate in his area, thus eliminating competition.

The letter states that the process was discussed at five separate sessions of the Glendale City Council with public outreach and community forums prior to the final decision.

My friend, who has been at his place of business five days a week for 52 weeks each year, never received one notice that this was being discussed.

What is the net result of all this? His trash pickup bill has doubled and there is no other vendor that is allowed to pick up his trash.

I looked up the definition of a monopoly in the Webster Dictionary, which defined the word as “a commodity controlled by one party.”

A monopoly is what the Glendale City Council has created. Every small business will pay the price and they will undoubtedly pass that additional cost onto customers — so much for a business-friendly environment.