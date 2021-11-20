Guest Pastor to Lead Lutherans in Worship

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Guest Pastor Deborah Andersen will lead worship with a celebration of the Church Year on Christ the King.

The service will be in person and livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m. then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The church is collecting non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.