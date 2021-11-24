Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Flintridge Bookstore

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Flintridge Bookstore will host special events for Small Business Saturday, including author meet and greets and book signings, poetry readings, guest artists, and more, on Nov. 27 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide celebration started in 2010 in recognition of the contributions independent businesses make to the communities they serve. To keep everyone as safe as possible during the pandemic, most of Flintridge Bookstore’s activities will be outside this year, but the doors are also open for in-store shopping. Masks are required inside.

Come, join the fun, and show your support for independent booksellers. Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, call the store at (818) 790-0717 or visit flintridgebooks.com.