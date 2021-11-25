Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

Chanukah Festival Comes to Town Nov. 29

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

Chabad of the Crescenta Valley is hosting a public Menorah lighting and Chanukah Festival in celebration of Hanukkah — a first for the city of La Cañada Flintridge — at Memorial Park on Monday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m.
The holiday is synonymous with the kindling of the menorah, spending time with family and friends, and eating jelly donuts and potato latkes — Bubby’s recipe, of course!
The festivities will include a design-your-own Chanukah donuts, a traditional potato latkes feast, the sound of holiday music and a special performance by Allyance Entertainment and their 7-foot Super Bot.
Entry to the Chanukah Festival is free.
To RSVP, visit cvchabad.org/cvchanukah.