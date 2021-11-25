Glendale Galleria Death Prompts Lawsuit

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The sister of a 79-year-old man who died after his wheelchair accidentally tumbled down a flight of stairs at the Glendale Galleria in July is suing the owners of the shopping center.

Rita Sangalang, sibling of the late Jose Mariano, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Los Angeles Superior Court against Brookfield Properties Retail Inc. and Brookfield Properties Management Inc., alleging wrongful death and negligence. She seeks unspecified compensatory damages as well as reimbursement for funeral expenses.

A Brookfield representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Mariano went to the mall on July 19 to buy a cell phone when he “suddenly and violently” fell and tumbled down the stairs outside the Bloomingdale’s store, according to the suit, which blames the accident in part on poor lighting and the absence of adequate handrails near the stairs and wheelchair ramp.

Mariano died later that day of blunt force head trauma, the death certificate attached to the suit said.

In addition to her damages, Sangalang has suffered the loss of her brother’s love, comfort, care, companionship and affection, according to the suit.

— City News Service