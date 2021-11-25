La Providencia Guild of CHLA Hosts Charity Fashion Show

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Members of the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently gathered for its fall fashion show and luncheon at Chevy Chase Country Club this past week.

The Guild’s President Judy Pierce, the event’s chairwomen DeeDee Rowlands and Donna Salant along with family and friends were updated on the organization’s new funding projects and upcoming events.

Presented under the theme “Fall in Love,” this year’s event included a pre-luncheon boutique that showcased fashions by Diana’s Boutique of Studio City modeled by guild and family members. Working the catwalk under the commentary of Ann O’Donnell-Gardner was Michelle Chavoor-Castro, Diana Irell, Rosemarie Witten, Emily Silah, Lauren Rowlands-Fisher, Leah Warner, Sandra Kelley and Sue Meckley, who serves as the guild’s 2nd vice president.



The genesis of the guild presenting fashion shows, which they do twice each year, can be traced back to the late 1940s, when members would stage yard sales to show off and sell used clothing and other items.

In 1958, the guild transitioned from yard sales to operating a brick-and-mortar thrift shop that was located on San Fernando Boulevard.

After rapidly outgrowing the first facility, the guild moved to Tujunga Avenue, and, after 22 years, moved again to what became known as the “Little Blue Cottage” on Magnolia Avenue.

In November 2007, the guild relocated to its current location at 3301 W. Burbank Blvd., where, staffed by volunteer guild members, the organization offers a wide array of clothing, jewelry, accessories, furniture, books, household items, art work and gifts.

Funds raised at last week’s event, and throughout the year at the thrift shop, support the guild’s mission to assist the work of CHLA, as they have since their formation in 1947. The current projects that La Providencia Guild members are supporting are the associates chair in endocrinology and associates chair in transplant surgery.

Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for endocrinology and diabetes care — and on the best children’s hospitals list of “U.S. News & World Report” — CHLA’s division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism provides clinical care while also conducting research on childhood diabetes, growth, weight management, general endocrinology and bone metabolism.

The department and their team of professionals work on multiple fronts to advance early intervention, education and scientific investigation while pioneering new tools, treatments and lifestyle-changing clinical programs. This commitment has put them at the forefront of regional, national and international efforts to bring about healthier lives for children.

As for their department of surgery, a staff of pediatric experts come together to provide family-centered care, realizing that a child’s illness or accident impacts the entire family. They perform more than 15,400 surgical procedures annually by board-certified physicians, who work as a team to represent one of the largest pediatric multispecialty medical and surgical groups in the United States dedicated to providing care for newborns through adolescents.

Along with the guild’s 1st Vice President Jill Kessler, 3rd Vice President Glenda Jones, Secretary Teresa Garcia, Treasurer Carrie McCoy and Cynthia Faust, who handles public relations, other guild members who made the day a success included the event’s committee members. Under the direction of Rowlands and Salant, the committee was composed of Veronica Chavoor, Malena Tappan, Janice Shafer, Jeanne Margolin and Carol Thielemann.

For more information about that event, the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, guild membership, the thrift store or other upcoming events, visit laprov.org, call (818) 845-6606, or contact Sue Meckley via email at membership@laprovidenciaguild.org.

DAVID LAURELL may be reached by email at dlaurell@aol.com or (818) 563-1007.