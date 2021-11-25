YMCA Names Foothills CEO to State Board

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

California State of Alliance of YMCAs voted the CEO of YMCA of the Foothills, Vince Iuculano, onto its board.

“I’m deeply honored, and quite frankly humbled, to be nominated and then elected by my colleagues,” said Iuculano about the unanimous vote on Nov. 9. “This is a special opportunity for our YMCA to serve as an advocate on behalf of other small- to mid-size Y’s, among the large Y’s in the room.”

Iuculano’s YMCA journey began nearly 25 years ago as a childcare aid. Fifteen years ago, he was given the opportunity to oversee youth, teen and family programming at both the Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA and the Verdugo Hills Family YMCA.

Under Iuculano’s direct supervision, he and his staff helped to build the Verdugo Hills YMCA Teen Center, afterschool sports program at Mt. Gleason Middle School, the YMCA of the Foothills Homeschool PE Program and the Youth and Government Program. Today, Iuculano serves as the CEO for the YMCA of the Foothills, a position he has held since July 1, 2020.

Beyond leading and directing the strategic vision for the YMCA , Bicolano serves as ambassador for the mission, goals and values of the YMCA, including leading efforts to increase membership and delivering high-quality programs to the community.

Iuculano whole-heartedly believes that when the YMCAs come together to serve a community, in this case California, the opportunities are endless, and the impact is deeper than just one single YMCA striving alone. Iuculano’s two-year term on the Alliance begins Jan. 1.