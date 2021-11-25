YMCA Receives $15K from Citizens Business Bank

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Marilyn Anderson from Citizens Business Bank presented a check for $15,000 to Vince Iuculano, CEO of YMCA of the Foothills, to support the nonprofit’s chaplain services and mission advancement on Nov. 9. in the Samuelson Chapel at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA.

“Our shared work in providing access and opportunity to under-served and under-resourced populations in the foothill region through early childhood education, youth, teen and family programming for low-median income households has positively impacted the lives of countless people,” said Iuculano.

Since 2012, the partnership between the bank and the YMCA has been one fueled with a passion for making a positive impact on youth and the community. CBB helped the YMCA of the Foothills obtain critical financial support from various programs throughout the pandemic.

Individuals can support the cause by visiting ymcafoothills.org.