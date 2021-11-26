Adventist Health Receives Top Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

First published in the Nov. 20 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Adventist Health Glendale received its 14th consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021 that recognizes the medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and errors.

Adventist Health Glendale is one of only 10 California hospitals to earn this national distinction consistently since 2015 and is the only hospital in the Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena area to receive an A grade.

“In this season of gratitude, it’s more important than ever to recognize the incredible work being done by every one of our physicians and associates, even under the intense pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade of an A, B, C, D or F to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An A Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president/CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Adventist Health Glendale for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”