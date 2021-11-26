LCHS Band Closes Year With Final Performance

First published in the Nov. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School Marching Spartans hosted a field show for friends and family prior to their last competition of the season.

The enthusiastic band showed off their “Diamonds” program that was written by Frank Sullivan.



They also played “Metal” by Brian Balmages, “Palladio” by Karl Jenkins, “Diamonds” by Rhianna and “Diamonds from Sierra Leone” by Kanye West.

The year was full of accomplishments, including three 1st-place awards and a 3rd-place award at the highly competitive championships.

Director Jason Stone said students worked really hard putting in a least 278 extra hours of rehearsal time.

“Being drum Major of the La Cañada Marching band is the greatest honor I have ever earned,” drum major Henry Thuss said about his experience. “We worked harder than any group I’ve ever been with. What an amazing journey. I’ll never forget.”