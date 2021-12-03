Presbyterian Church Welcomes Annual Candlelight, Carols

Pasadena Presbyterian Church’s Friends of Music presents its 77th Candlelight and Carols on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Returning to its in-person format after a virtual year, the family-friendly tradition will offer a perfect kickoff to the Christmas season with five singing choirs, a handbell choir and a professional orchestra. The groups will perform music by G.F. Handel, Rosephanye Powell, Phillip Lawson and more, allowing guests to sing along to Christmas carols with the orchestra and PPC’s noteworthy pipe organ.

The event, located at 585 E. Colorado Blvd., is free. Attendees are required to wear a face mask. For more Information, call (626) 793-2191, or visit ppcmusic.org.

