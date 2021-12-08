Arrest Made in Connection With Hit-and-Run

First published in the Nov. 27 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale police announced Wednesday the arrest of a motorist who allegedly struck and critically injured a pedestrian who was dragged for a distance by the vehicle.

Michael Taylor of Los Angeles, 31, was taken into custody following an investigation that included surveillance footage confirming that a vehicle belonging to Taylor had allegedly hit, run over and dragged a pedestrian from a business parking lot to the street at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Colorado Street.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and remains in critical condition after undergoing numerous surgeries, police added.

Detectives assigned to the department’s robbery/homicide bureau found a vehicle in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street that matched the vehicle seen on the surveillance footage and were able to identify a suspect.

Taylor has remained behind bars since his Nov. 18 arrest, jail records show.

He is charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person, along with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

— City News Service