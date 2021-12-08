Burbank High School Has a Jazzy Night

First published in the Nov. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s Jazz Band hosted its annual Jazz Band Swing Night event with two 45-minute performances for the 90-plus attendees.

Tickets ranged between $30 and $40, which provided guests with a catered dinner as well as helped fund Burbank’s Instrumental Music Association.

“When money comes back into the program, it helps fund many, many things,” IMA Director Annie Cavanaugh said. “It helps bring in music, supplies, accessories — it helps to repair instruments. I am only given so much of a budget to help with repairs each year and when that gets maxed out, instruments still need to get repaired.”

Cavanaugh thanked the newly appointed band director, Max Fourmy, for his dedication, commitment and hard work to get the Jazz Band ready for the performance.

The event was so successful that Cavanaugh said attendees requested an encore in the spring.

