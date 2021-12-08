Chanukah Celebration Comes to LCF

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers / Outlook Valley Sun

Chabad of the Crescenta Valley, a Jewish organization based in La Cañada Flintridge, held its first public Chanukah Festival in Memorial Park, where Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum discussed the Festival of Lights and the meaning behind lighting the menorah.

The shamash was lit during the special ceremony to help light the candles of the menorah.

The festive occasion offered crafts, donut decorating and face painting for children, and included latkes and jelly donuts as part of the Chanukah tradition.

Bringing the celebration to a close, there was plenty of dancing and a performance by Allyance Entertainment’s Super Bot.

