City, Automobile Club Host Turkey Drive

First published in the Nov. 27 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

State Sen. Anthony Portantino partnered with the Automobile Club of Southern California and the city of Glendale to provide support for families during this holiday season.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Drive took place on Monday, Nov. 22, at Pacific Park Picnic Shelters in Glendale.

“I am excited to join the Automobile Club of Southern California and the city of Glendale for this wonderful charitable event and help coordinate this effort,” said Portantino, who represents Glendale. “Local families have been hit hard since the start of the pandemic and making donations is more important than ever. There are so many people in need and it is great to help provide much needed resources throughout our community.”

“AAA is proud to partner with Senator Portantino to help those in need celebrate Thanksgiving this year. These donations make a significant positive impact for our communities,” said Marianne Kim, senior public affairs specialist with the Auto Club.

“We were happy to join forces and collaborate with Senator Portantino and his office to make this event possible. The city and its Community Services & Parks Department provide various programs year-round that serve all families throughout the city,” said Glendale Mayor Paula Devine.

The Turkey Drive was another way for the city to share its resources with the community and provide the centerpiece for the upcoming holiday meal. We wish our community a safe and enjoyable holiday season.”

About 200 turkeys were distributed to local nonprofits and families.