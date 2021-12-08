City Hall Shines Light Against Gender Violence

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The City Council recently proclaimed Nov. 25-Dec. 10 as 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence, an observance promoted by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area. Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, while Dec. 10 is International Human Rights Day. The Zonta Club runs an ongoing campaign, “Zonta Says No,” which promotes awareness about gender violence and calls for an end of violence against women. As part of the proclamation, Glendale City Hall will be lit with orange light for the duration of the 16 days.