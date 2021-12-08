John Burroughs Spoofs ‘Harry Potter’ in New Production

First published in the Nov. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s Dramatic Association performed “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21.

The opening night performance on Friday garnered more than 250 people in attendance.



“This is a parody of a certain wizard school of magic and magic with a boy wizard with a scar on his forehead that we cannot name and it focuses on the secondary characters from those books and their seven years,” said Guy Myers, JBHS drama teacher and director. “Instead of ‘Harry [Potter]’ being the main character, the Puffs are. So instead of the houses that we know and love, it’s the Braves, the Smarts, the Puffs and the Snakes, and this follows the secondary characters and their heroic journey showing that everybody has a unique story even if they are not the star.”

If it wasn’t immediately obvious, “Puffs” is a parody of the classic, widely-known “Harry Potter” book and film series.

The weekend’s ticket sales helped fund the drama program in a variety of ways.

“The ticket sales go to funding the drama program, paying for tech, lighting, sets, sound equipment, props, costumes, choreographers, programs, posters, publicity — it takes a lot to put on a high school production and especially one outside like this where we have all these challenges that we’ve never had to face ever before, so the money goes to help fund the theatre activities,” Myers said.

Myers expressed his gratitude to the cast members, volunteers, crew and attendees who combined to make the two-and-a-half-hour performance a success.