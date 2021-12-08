LCHS’ Driscol, Hanna in Individual Regionals

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ tennis doubles team of Tsehay Driscol and Eliana Hanna were immaculate in the first three rounds of the CIF-SS individual regionals tournament at the Whittier Narrows Tennis Club, sweeping each of their opponents by 6-0 scores on Nov. 22.

Driscol and Hanna beat Oak Hills High in the first round before defeating Pasadena Poly and Diamond Bar in the second and third rounds, respectively.

“They wanted to make their statements. They are one of the favored teams to win the whole thing, so Tsehay and Eliana are definitely all business when it comes to this tournament right now,” said Will Moravec, LCHS head coach. “Doubles is a different game than singles; there are different tactics. It’s great tennis to watch and it makes the artistry of our sport a lot of fun.”