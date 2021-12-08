Police Arrest Driver Suspected in Hit-and-Run

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank police arrested a driver this week for allegedly fleeing the scene after striking two pedestrians — including a child in a stroller.

Police officers and paramedics arrived at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Palm Avenue at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving a report of the collision. Witnesses said the motorist involved had driven away after hitting the two pedestrians, according to the Burbank Police Department. Both were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The BPD said an investigation determined the driver struck the two pedestrians as the driver turned right onto Glenoaks Boulevard from Palm Avenue. The motorist failed to heed the stop sign there, the department alleges, and hit the pair that were in the crosswalk. Investigators have ruled out drugs, alcohol and speed as factors in the collision, according to the BPD.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle after the collision, the BPD said, locating it in the area of Alameda Avenue and Flower Street. They arrested the driver, whom police identified as a 31-year-old Burbank resident, on suspicion of felony hit and run.

The motorist posted bail at a court appearance Thursday. Both pedestrians have been discharged from the hospital, the BPD said.

This collision remains under the investigation of the BPD’s traffic detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision was asked to contact Detective Ryan Murphy at (818) 238-3103.