Sheriff’s Crime Report

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A house in the 900 block of Regent Park Drive was reportedly burglarized between Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 4:30 p.m. A chandelier was stolen from the residence’s detached garage, and the glass on one of the house’s exterior doors was shattered, though it did not appear that anyone entered. Surveillance footage shows a grey or blue SUV — possibly a Subaru Tribeca — with a dent on the rear passenger-side door appearing to scout the area on Nov. 12. Footage from Nov. 19 also shows two men running from the front yard of the house and into the same SUV, which then drives away.

Two iPhones were reported stolen from a store’s display stand in the 800 block of Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

A lawn mower and trimmer were reported stolen from a truck parked in the driveway of a residence in the 4600 block of Crown Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

