Wilderness Park Supporters Get a Glimpse of Mosaic

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Deukmejian Wilderness Park admirers are invited to catch a sneak peek next weekend of the park’s new mosaic that will accompany the Stone Barn Nature Center, set to open in 2022.

The 30-foot glass shard mosaic, assembled by Glendale artist Hannah Maximova, illustrates the foliage and fauna that park-goers might see at the wilderness area that caps the northern part of Glendale and leads into the Angeles National Forest. The city has been developing the nature center at the park, which in the past hosted a vineyard, since it converted the property into a public space three decades ago.

The Glendale Parks and Open Space Foundation, a nonprofit that manages the educational and recreational programming at the city’s parks, has worked to curate the mosaic at the future center. It has invited project donors to the sneak peek and others to attend the event on Dec. 11 at noon.

For additional information, visit glendaleparksfoundation.org.