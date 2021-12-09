City Seeks Testers for Upcoming App

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The city of Burbank is inviting 25 community members to participate in a soft launch of the Our Burbank 311 mobile app.

The Our Burbank 311 app aims to improve how residents obtain information, report problems and connect with local government. The testing phase is open now through Dec. 13. Those interested in participating can visit the application at bit.ly/31eywQG and follow the instructions to be selected as one of the testers. App testers will receive gift cards.

For more information about the app, visit burbankca.gov/our-burbank-311-mobile-app. The app is not publicly available during the soft launch period. The city has not released information regarding when the app will be fully released.