La Cañada Sister Cities Brings ‘Joy to the World’

The La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Association is heralding the holiday season with a livestream “Joy to the World” event on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., featuring music and holiday traditions from both La Cañada Flintridge and its sister city, Villanueva de la Cañada in Spain.

“Joy to the World” will feature the Chamber Singers from La Cañada High School, under the direction of Jeff Brookey. They will be joined by the Kolbe School Choir, performing holiday selections from Spain led by director José María Álvarez.

In addition to the choir performances, the event will showcase holiday traditions. Mayor Terry Walker will be streaming from the home of Stephen and Elysa DelGuercio and will share a festive holiday punch recipe while Sheri Morton will demonstrate traditional holiday cookie decorating. From Villanueva de la Cañada, Mayor Luis Partido will explain the Spanish Roscón de Reyes cake and demonstrate hot cocoa and churros, a Christmas specialty. Sister Cities Leadership Team member Gina Ricci will provide Spanish to English translation.

The LCF Sister Cities Association was incorporated as a California nonprofit public benefit corporation in early 2016. The city and its members generously provide leadership and funding to help send high school students to the annual Sister Cities International Youth Leadership Summit. In 2017, they began facilitating student exchanges with the Sister City in Villanueva de la Cañada, a community of Madrid, Spain.

The event is free and open to the community. Register for the link to the livestream at lcfsistercities.org. Current and new members can select and receive a bag of holiday treats from Spain, if registered by Dec. 6. The treat bags can be picked up that day from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall.

Related